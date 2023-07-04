The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Cricket

Melbourne Stars to play their first game in Albury-Wodonga since 2017

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 5 2023 - 11:34am, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis speaks to the crowd at Wodonga's Kelly Park when the franchise was last on the Border in December, 2017.
Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis speaks to the crowd at Wodonga's Kelly Park when the franchise was last on the Border in December, 2017.

The Big Bash is coming back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.