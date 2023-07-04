The Big Bash is coming back.
Melbourne Stars will host Sydney Thunder at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday, December 23.
The match will start at 3.30pm.
It's an enormous coup for Albury-Wodonga as there are less games in the upcoming season.
Albury-Wodonga hosted its first men's match for competition points last New Year's Eve, where the Thunder defeated Hobart Hurricanes.
It will be the first time ever that the Stars have played a BBL match in Albury, having previously played pre-season fixtures and a WBBL match there in 2017.
"It's wonderful to have the Border Bash back and to be playing for BBL points on this occasion is going to be a landmark event for people of Albury-Wodonga," General Manager of the Melbourne Stars' Blair Crouch said.
The Stars' highest profile players are Australian representatives Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, while the Thunder also boats a handful of national players, including opening bat Cameron Bancroft and left-arm quick Daniel Sams.
AlburyCity Mayor Kylie King said she was delighted to welcome another Big Bash match to Lavington Sportsground after last year's enormously successful game, which attracted more than 10,000 people.
"Last year's highly successful New Year's Eve match at the Lavington Sportsground showed the nation what the facility is capable of, and we're delighted to host the Melbourne Stars and welcome back Sydney Thunder for another key fixture," Cr King said.
More to follow.
