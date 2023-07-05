Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

JULY
8
Cop This, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
11-15
Coil, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga
12
Hello! We're The Wiggles Live in Concert, Albury Entertainment Centre, 10am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm
14
The Scots School Albury Pipe Band, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
The Great Pretenders, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Screaming Jets supported by Cherry Chain, Corowa Club, 7pm to 11pm
15
The Scots School Albury Pipe Band, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Bliss N Eso, backed by MLBRN and Ridzy Ray, Corowa Club, 7pm to 11pm
John Lawrence Band, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
18
Murray High School presents Disney Beauty and the Beast Jr, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
19
Disney Beauty and the Beast Jr, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 7.30pm
21
Jimeoin - The Craic, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Three Of A Kind, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
22
By A Thread presented by One Fell Swoop Circus, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
The Good Sugar Band, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
26
Randy Feltface - Feltopia, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
28
Elton and Billy Face-To-Face 25th Anniversary Tour, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Cloud 9, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
29
Overtime, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Y2K, SS&A Albury, 9pm
AUGUST
1
Australian Army Band - Kapooka, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
5
The Australian Ballet On Tour, The Sleeping Beauty Act III and other works, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
6
Glenn Starr Hit Parade, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
10
You Am I performing The Who's Tommy, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
11
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
26
Wonderland presented by MT Dance Creative and Centre Stage Event Company, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 7pm
29
Rhythms of Ireland 15-year anniversary tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
31
Hans - Disko Spektakular Tour 2023, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
