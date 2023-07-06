The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment

Albury-born musician Glenn Starr brings Hit Parade to The Cube Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border-born-and-bred Glenn Starr is bringing his Hit Parade show to The Cube Wodonga on Sunday, August 6.
Border-born-and-bred Glenn Starr is bringing his Hit Parade show to The Cube Wodonga on Sunday, August 6.

AUSTRALIAN entertainer Glenn Starr grew up on the Border on a staple diet of rock 'n' roll music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.