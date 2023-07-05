The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers' Charles Ledger makes senior debut after health scare

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 5 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:44pm
Wangaratta Rovers' Charles Ledger has courageously fought back from a terrifying health scare late last year to play senior football.
Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray has paid tribute to Ovens and Murray Football League debutant Charles Ledger

