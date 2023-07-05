Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray has paid tribute to Ovens and Murray Football League debutant Charles Ledger
The schoolboy made his senior debut against Wodonga Raiders last Saturday, July 1 - seven months to the day after he thought he could be dying.
On December 1 last year the teenager went to bed, but woke during the night in the worst pain of his young life.
Ledger was rushed to The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne by air ambulance, where it was discovered he had Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disorder where the body's immune system starts attacking the nerves.
However, as his health improved, Ledger soon had football on his mind, although his hopes for a Good Friday return were dashed and he returned six weeks later in thirds on May 13.
"He's a beautiful kid and it's a beautiful story of resilience and courage," Murray stated proudly.
"I think Charles being able to come back and be around the footy club shows just how important these places are to the community as well.
"He brought a lot of energy and emotion, which is great."
Ledger capped an important milestone with an 89-point home win.
The winner of the Hawks' best and fairest at under 18 level last year, Ledger will now be looking to retain his place in the seniors as they chase a finals spot.
Rovers face a crucial away match against Lavington on Saturday, July 8.
