Your say: Lack of trust from Indigenous people is understandable

If the Australian government landed on my land, claimed it as their own, and decided not to see me or my people, I wouldn't trust them either. If they raped, murdered, massacred my mob, I wouldn't trust them either. If they stole my children, I sure as heck wouldn't trust them either. If they made policies that tried to breed people like me out, I wouldn't trust them either. If they made promises they didn't keep, again and again, I wouldn't trust them either. And if they pretended to listen during one term of government, only for the next one to dismantle our Voice, I wouldn't trust them either.

