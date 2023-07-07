Your say: Lack of trust from Indigenous people is understandable

I've been thinking a lot about the Aboriginal and Torres Strait voices who distrust the government and are undecided or plan to vote no in the upcoming referendum.
If the Australian government landed on my land, claimed it as their own, and decided not to see me or my people, I wouldn't trust them either. If they raped, murdered, massacred my mob, I wouldn't trust them either. If they stole my children, I sure as heck wouldn't trust them either. If they made policies that tried to breed people like me out, I wouldn't trust them either. If they made promises they didn't keep, again and again, I wouldn't trust them either. And if they pretended to listen during one term of government, only for the next one to dismantle our Voice, I wouldn't trust them either.
But it's things like the Integrity Commission, and my faith in common humanity, and First Nation allies' ability to hold this government to account, that makes me committed to vote yes. Congratulations to Helen Haines MP for making the Integrity Commission a reality, and reinstating one's faith in our democracy in the process.
The upcoming referendum on an Indigenous Voice to parliament will not achieve anything that could not be achieved by present parliamentary legislation. So why haven't the legislators passed laws to achieve the proposed outcomes already? The answer is obvious. Such legislation would prove how disastrous a Voice would be.
The cost of this unnecessary referendum is expected to be in the order of $350 million - and that is not counting the cost of the dishonest and misleading promotional propaganda already spent. All this while we have countless homeless people and people unable to afford the basic necessities of life.
For how much longer are we going to tolerate politicians who use taxpayers' money for their own projects while ordinary Australians are condemned to live in poverty?
For the last 10 weeks l have observed two well-dressed gentlemen appearing at the TAB section of the SS&A club.
They arrive promptly at 10am have a non-alcoholic beverage and engage in small talk about current affairs etc. Come race time they place large bets on the horses and they are large, they then sit back very relaxed and wait.
Without fail they win large amounts of money in which the supervisor has to bring money to the till to pay them. Who are these guys?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.