Albury-Wodonga has won regional Australia's equivalent of sport lotto by retaining a Big Bash game.
In a stunning and highly unexpected development, Melbourne Stars will host Sydney Thunder at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday, December 23.
It will attract a host of Australian players, including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, and potentially Ashes tourist Scott Boland, depending on Test commitments, while the Thunder also has a number of national representatives, including Cameron Bancroft, who won the BBL title at Perth Scorchers last summer.
The match will start at 3.30pm and be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo.
The Thunder defeated Hobart on New Year's Eve.
"It's wonderful to have the Border Bash back and to be playing for BBL points on this occasion is going to be a landmark event for people of Albury-Wodonga," Melbourne Stars' general manager Blair Crouch said.
"The BBL is all about fun, family entertainment and children will have numerous opportunities to meet their heroes from the Stars in the week leading up to the match."
It will be the first time ever that the Stars have played a BBL match in Albury, having previously played pre-season fixtures and a WBBL match in 2017.
The Big Bash has been streamlined for the upcoming summer, moving from a 61-game season to 44.
Teams will play 10 regular season games, with the Stars hosting four at the MCG.
It was generally considered regional areas would miss out, but there's no doubt the fact Cricket Albury-Wodonga and AlburyCity council were able to stage a game which attracted a bumper crowd of just over 10,000 played a leading factor in the return.
"We worked extremely hard last year with AlburyCity council, Cricket NSW and Cricket Australia to host a Big Bash game at Lavington and it's fantastic that people from Albury-Wodonga and the surrounding regions will have another chance this year," CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac offered.
The Stars will visit the Border in late August.
"Last year's highly successful New Year's Eve match at the Lavington Sportsground showed the nation what the facility is capable of, and we're delighted to host the Melbourne Stars and welcome back Sydney Thunder for another key fixture," Albury mayor Kylie King said.
