Toyota Hilux set alight in Hodge Street deemed suspicious

By Layton Holley
Updated July 6 2023 - 10:57am, first published 9:29am
At about 8am this morning Fire and Rescue NSW received repeat calls about a vehicle well alight in Hodge Street, Glenroy.

