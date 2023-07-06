THE acting mayor of Wangaratta says Wodonga residents should embrace wards in their city because it will make their councillors more accountable.
Harry Bussell was commenting after the Victorian Electoral Commission issued draft maps on Wednesday July 6, 2023 showing Wodonga wards proposed for next year's council election.
The Rural City of Wangaratta is also set to have universal single councillor wards after having one with four and three with one member since 2016.
Cr Bussell has been the sole south ward councillor, representing areas such as Milawa, Whorouly and Whitfield, from 2016.
"You will get better representation with single member wards and if you don't then change your councillor, that's my advice to Wodonga people," Cr Bussell said.
He said voters would not tolerate federal or state elections without subdivisions and argued there should be little difference with councils.
Cr Bussell added councillors were unable to "hide" under single wards and had to be more responsive to voters.
He also rejected the argument that wards encouraged parochialism and led to "turf wars".
"My answer to that is you've got to get on with your buddies," Cr Bussell said, noting there needed to be long term give-and-take.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren, who opposes wards in his city, rejected Cr Bussell's view.
"He doesn't understand the difference (between Wodonga and Wangaratta)," Cr Mildren said.
"When you've got a regional municipality with a hinterland with genuine agriculture you do need it.
"If you look at Indigo (Shire) for example, it's got a lot of towns and representatives there should be from each town.
"When you get to Wodonga there's no natural differentiation, so it doesn't work in Wodonga.
"The potential in Wodonga is you get two really good candidates in one area and two poor candidates in another area and you end up with a poorer council."
The new system will not require a council candidate to be resident in the ward in which they stand, they only have to be enrolled for the local government area.
Cr Mildren said current councillor residency would cover most wards in the preferred model, noting Kev Poulton dwells in Albury.
