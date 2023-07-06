A WIDOWED mother was delighted after inspecting a brand new house which will become home to her vulnerable son.
Clare Harvey was thrilled to tour the four-bedroom, two-bathroom property at Yarrawonga that will host her son Brett from Friday July 7, 2023.
"It's wonderful, it will be really good," she said.
Mr Harvey is one of 19 men with mental health issues being ousted from their accommodation at Cobram, with its Wangaratta operator Merriwa Industries shutting it after July 31.
Thankfully he is among nine who will now live at Yarrawonga after a deal brokered by Albury welfare agency Social Plus which will see three houses each host three men.
On Thursday July 6, Social Plus chief executive Michael Thompson guided the Harveys and other families around the first house to be occupied by Merriwa Grove residents.
Mr Harvey, who has lived at Merriwa Grove for more than two years, was rapt to see the home which has been rapidly furnished over the past week.
"It will be good, it's pretty flash actually," the 56 year-old said.
Mrs Harvey had just as big a smile on her face, knowing the oldest of her three sons will be well housed and not too far from her at Berrigan.
"It was a very big concern (if he was further than Yarrawonga or Corowa) because I'm not getting any younger and I don't drive very far," she said.
Mrs Harvey had contemplated her son having to move to her unit which is part of an aged care village.
Also thrilled with the outcome was Judi Burke, whose son Kris, 48, will shift from Merriwa Grove to the second home soon.
"I think this is just marvellous," she said.
"There's nine very lucky men, that's all I can say."
Mrs Burke lauded the work of Mr Thompson, his Social Plus colleague Amanda Webb and Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, who argued unsuccessfully for the agency to takeover Merriwa Grove.
Mr Thompson was pleased to have helped families and men who feared being left homeless.
"It's been fantastic to see the smiles on the guys' faces," he said.
"I'm very grateful to be able to offer the support to the guys and give them a new support option.
"It's a relief for us as an organisation in knowing we've been able to support these guys but I think it's more of a relief to the families."
The Yarrawonga homes belong to a Sydney investor and Social Plus has taken out long term leases.
The rent will be shared four ways between the families and through a rotating support worker who will be on-site around-the-clock.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.