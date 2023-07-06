DEAN Heta and Johnny Murray know a thing or two about "playing their role".
Heta, as a ruckman and defender for Wodonga Raiders and Albury, and Murray, as a crafty forward for Jindera, are well known across the Border and North East for their exploits on the football field.
Ask anyone throughout the Ovens and Murray and Hume league competitions and you're almost certain to get a 100 per cent approval rating that they're good blokes and respected by teammates and opposition alike.
Sadly, though, for the proud Indigenous men, when it comes to giving their people a Voice to Parliament, that approval rating is significantly less.
This week media company ACM, publisher of The Border Mail, has revealed the results of a survey of more than 10,000 voters across metropolitan cities, regional centres and rural areas.
It shows that only 38 per cent of people say they will vote "yes" at the Voice referendum, expected to be held in October, while 55 per cent say they expect to vote "no".
In the regions the survey shows the "no" vote grows to 57 per cent while the "yes" vote shrinks to 35 per cent.
In Wagga, only one in four respondents said they were likely to vote "yes", compared to 65 per cent for "no".
Heta and Murray told The Border Mail they believe a Voice will make practical differences to the lives of Indigenous people.
"It won't impact anyone's lives other than First Nations people," Heta said.
"As Aboriginal people we get asked a lot about the upcoming vote, and 'yes' or 'no', and it puts a bit of added pressure on us as First Nations people, similar to how we have to deal with the talk around Australia Day on January 26.
"There's this unfounded stigma out there that we get things for free and get things handed to us - that's from a minority group, I must say - but this has built up that stigma again.
"For me, it's really simple.
"A 'yes' vote would allow us as First Nations people to have a voice on legislation and policy that's aligned to First Nations people.
"I don't want to be someone who tries to sway people, or tells people how to vote, but all I'd ask is that people educate themselves and then make a decision.
"I have a lot of faith that people within the community will have an understanding of what this means and what it will mean for First Nations people.
"In 1967 we were recognised as people, and now in 2023 we just want to have a voice."
Murray encouraged Border and North East residents to attend a community forum about the Voice referendum in Wodonga later this month.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney will join Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin and Indi MP Helen Haines at the event, to be held on July 25 at The Cube from 7.30pm to 9pm.
"There are pros and cons to everything, but I see it as a way forward and as community man, and a cultural man, it's a 'yes' from me," he said.
"The decisions we make today will be decisions that have an impact on our kids and grandkids.
"In this situation, we have to take the emotion out of it and non-Indigenous Australians need to put themselves in our shoes.
"If you are a non-Indigenous Australian, nothing bad will come of this for you."
Ms Burney this week accused the "no" campaign of using tactics pioneered by former US president Donald Trump to divide the nation over the referendum.
She told the National Press Club in Canberra there had been a lot of misinformation and disinformation spread during the campaign in the lead-up to the vote.
The Voice will be a policy development partnership with government on Indigenous issues, meaning both parties will set the agenda, according to Ms Burney.
She said if the referendum got up she would ask the voice for advice on policy, including the four key sectors of health, education, jobs and housing.
Ms Burney said Australia needed new perspectives to solve old challenges.
"For too long governments have made polices for Indigenous Australians, not with Indigenous Australians," she said.
"We need the voice to change that ... because the voice will be a mechanism for government and parliament to listen."
The referendum's success depends on a double majority, more than 50 per cent support across the country and in a majority of the Australian states.
Murray said a "yes" vote would be an important step forward for Indigenous people.
"My mum has been having these conversations for 40 years," he said.
"I don't want my kids to be sitting at a table in 20 years' time having the same conversations we're having now.
"I'd really encourage people to get to The Cube on July 25 and get all the information, and if people still want to vote no, well that's up to them.
"Dean really knows his stuff, he knows it inside and out, and being at The Cube on July 25 will be a great way to educate yourself on this topic."
Farrer MP Sussan Ley, in line with Liberal leader Peter Dutton's stance, has indicated she will be voting "no", "with conviction but also with a heavy heart".
"People of goodwill can disagree and in this referendum, people of goodwill will disagree," Ms Ley said earlier this year.
Dr Haines, on the other hand, said she was delighted Ms Burney would attend to share her knowledge.
"In the lead-up to the referendum, I want to help people feel fully informed as they make their decision and that is why I invited Minister Burney and Dean Parkin to Indi, so people can hear from them first hand," she said.
"I have had many conversations with people across Indi about the Voice.
"These have been respectful and thoughtful conversations and I hope we can all approach this debate with an open mind.
People can attend the community forum in person or via the livestream. For tickets, go to events.humanitix.com/indi
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
