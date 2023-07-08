The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

Soaring number of cats could be reason for concern

By David Everist
July 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soaring number of cats could be reason for concern | On the Wallaby
Soaring number of cats could be reason for concern | On the Wallaby

Unwittingly, a story announcing the expansion of a high-profile pet food manufacturer on the Border shone a light on a potential problem for our native fauna - feral cats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.