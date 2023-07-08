Soaring number of cats could be reason for concern | On the Wallaby

Unwittingly, a story announcing the expansion of a high-profile pet food manufacturer on the Border shone a light on a potential problem for our native fauna - feral cats.
"This significant investment will allow us to respond to pet trends including the continued rise in cat ownership - growing at nearly four per cent per year - more than twice as fast as our dog population."
While the company should be justly proud of its range of nutritious convenient pet foods that are trusted by animal lovers, the sad fact is that here are irresponsible members of the community when it comes to pet ownership.
In some cases, cats are allowed to roam at all hours even when many councils mandate that they should be kept indoors at night.
A council in Victoria's Western Districts that encompasses a national park has gone as far as banning cat ownership within its boundaries.
Admittedly, it is unsure if the move has resulted in less roaming feral cats, however the action is drastic.
A federal inquiry into native cats in 2021 found the average feral cat kills 1100 animals per year, equating to three billion native animals, on average, per year.
Market research showed that more than two-thirds of Australian households own at least one pet.
The trend towards pet humanisation accelerated during COVID, with the amount households spend on their pets buying human-grade pet food, designer outfits and toys still on the rise.
Ask any farmer what is good fox and the reply would surely be a dead one, more than likely shot.
But not so, says the Animal Justice Party, which believes fox control methods - such as using firearms - are outdated, ineffective and inhumane.
The party has called on the Victorian government to end its fox and wild dog bounty program and encouraged it to direct taxpayer money towards alternative control methods.
The party would like to see the government end the bounty and explore methods proven to reduce fox population numbers, such as immunocontraceptives to stop them breeding, reducing populations.
Immunocontraception is a birth-control method that uses immune responses to prevent pregnancy.
Meanwhile, while vixens are on some sort of the pill they and their mates will be plundering native fauna and livestock. Oh, and it would be so easy to catch foxes.
The CSIRO and Wildlife Research published a study in 2007 that aimed to create an anti-fertility vaccine to use on European red foxes.
The study found a major challenge included foxes being difficult to handle, and the vaccine development was not achieved.
Of course, the ill-informed blathering from Animal Justice is par for the course.
Sure to coming to our shores, given that any bizarre idea can find fertile ground amongst the idiot fringe.
Residents of a swanky, expensive apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York have apparently been notified by the landlord that cooking meat or fish in their apartment is now a no-no.
It is the wafting delicious odours that are upsetting the wacky one in control. You won the steak knives if you guessed he was a vegan.
