Presence of rain bands felt far and wide

The month of June can be considered as extraordinary.
Perth recorded its coldest June since 1981 with well above rainfall of 229mm.
Then, in outback Queensland, several towns - namely Richmond, Charleville, Roma, Blackall, Barcaldine and Mitchell - recorded their warmest June on record in 135 years of records, with the mean maximum temperature being more than three degrees above normal.
At Richmond, the previous warmest June was in 1981 and at the other towns the previous warmest June was in 1991 or in 1996.
June was also warmer than the previous May at all these places and, apart from Charleville, the records do show this has never happened before in the last 135 years. In 1979, at Charleville the month of June was warmer than that of May 1979.
A second rain band also passed through the Kimberley region and then across to Tennant Creek at the weekend.
At Warmun, 120mm fell during the first two days of July. This was the heaviest rainfall recorded in the Kimberley region during any two-day period in July in the last 120 years. The previous heaviest two day rainfall was 110mm at Kalumbula Mission in July 1978.
Tennant Creek recorded 77mm for the first two days of July, already the third wettest for July behind 82.8mm in 1879 and 94.4mm in 1895. The July 1978 rainfall of 74.2mm at Tennant Creek included a fall of 62.2mm on one day, July 9, the town's wettest July day in 146 years of records.
The second rain band reached the north west region of Queensland, with record daily rainfalls for July established at Cloncurry, Mt Isa and Julia Creek by July 3. Cloncurry had its warmest June in 144 years of records, with a mean maximum temperature of 29.0 degrees. This was one degree warmer than that for May this year.
The only other time this unusual maximum temperature profile happened in the same year was back in 1968.
It was a wet, cold winter in northern Victoria and the Riverina in 1968, but it dried out quickly in September and continued dry up to December.
Maximum temperatures for the rest of 1968 remained below normal in Victoria until late November, but were well above normal north beyond Hay and Griffith from October to December.
Coonabarabran recorded only 48.6mm during the period April to June this year. This was the seventh driest such period in 143 years.
The sixth driest April to June periods were in 1902, 1965, 1971, 1994, 2018 and 2019.
Out of these cases, there was a strong tendency for the spring season to be notably warmer and drier than usual in our regions but with heavy summer rainfalls following.
