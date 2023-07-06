The Border Mail
Bradley John Beecroft cleared of dangerous driving charges

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:00pm
Court discharges case against Leading Senior Constable Beecroft.
A policeman accused of dangerous driving after speeding at more than 200kmh to attend an accident scene has been found not guilty of dangerous driving.

