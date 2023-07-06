A policeman accused of dangerous driving after speeding at more than 200kmh to attend an accident scene has been found not guilty of dangerous driving.
At Shepparton Magistrates' Court on July 6, magistrate Victoria Campbell ruled there was insufficient evidence to support a conviction against Bradley John Beecroft, an experienced Benalla Highway Patrol officer with a gold class licence which allows holders to travel at unlimited speeds..
Mrs Campbell also ruled that the chief commissioner pay costs of the accused.
In a statement, Leading Senior Constable Beecroft said the result was a win for all emergency service employees who respond to serious incidents.
"I am relieved with a just outcome today and that common sense has prevailed. Words cannot very well explain how it has felt to have to go through this process," he said.
"This was not only a win for all serving police officers, but for all emergency services workers at the frontline, trying to do the job they're trained to do."
In defending the charges, Leading Senior Constable Beecroft earlier told Wangaratta Magistrates Court where the first hearings were held that it was his "duty to get ahead of the traffic that was heading in the same direction" and that "I was doing everything I was trained to do, driving in the manner that I had been trained to drive".
Leading Senior Constable Beecroft said on the day of the 2021 incident, he had flashbacks to news of his colleague's death over the police radio. "I didn't want the next conversation to be that anybody was dead," he said.
In summing up before handing down her ruling on Thursday, Mrs Campbell said it was agreed Leading Senior Constable Beecroft Beecroft and his partner on the day, Senior Constable Robert Kucia, had extensive training and experience as Highway Patrol members.
"Both members hold gold class drivers' authority ... there is no speed limit attached," she said.
"It is agreed that it was widely considered to potentially be a catrastrophic event.
"You did not consider that your driving was dangerous.
"You said that you knew you had passed 77 other cars and considered that it was 77 vehicles of people that were not going to be involved in or exposed to a collision.
"The defence submitted that there was no evidence that your driving was not in accord with the gold class authority or within police protocols.
"Having considered all the evidence, written, oral and viewed the footage on a number of occasions I find that there was no evidence that contradicted that driving in all the circumstances was conducted safely, you were aware of your surroundings at all times and attended to the risk.
"The authority provided by the gold class licence authority was not exceeded. The prosecution has not established beyond a reasonable doubt that the driving engaged in was in a manner dangerous. I therefore find you not guilty."
