Albury's key role in connecting rail - and the colonies

By Bruce Pennay, Albury & District Historical Society
July 8 2023 - 11:50am
An 1883 sketch including Albury railway station from the Australian Town and Country Journal. Picture supplied
In 1883, a Sydney sketch artist pictured the new temporary railway bridge that linked Melbourne and Sydney and admired the magnificent Albury railway station in the Australian Town and Country Journal.

