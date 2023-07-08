Albury's key role in connecting rail - and the colonies

In 1883, a Sydney sketch artist pictured the new temporary railway bridge that linked Melbourne and Sydney and admired the magnificent Albury railway station in the Australian Town and Country Journal.
In 1883, there were lavish celebrations in Albury to mark the connection of the two railway systems. Never before had such a fuss been made about such a small track of railway line as that from Wodonga to Albury across the Murray River, and the two-colony divide.
The connection of railways stretching 600km from Sydney and 300km from Melbourne was hailed as a railway engineering achievement that would foster cross-border trade and facilitate inter-capital passenger travel.
A temporary grandstand was erected at the railway station for the celebrations. From it, residents could view the arrival of special trains from the capital cities carrying two sets of governors, premiers, ministers, politicians, bishops and other distinguished guests.
A choir of local school children sang God Save the Queen. There were torch light parades of bands through the streets of Albury.
Just over 1000 invited men attended a banquet in the rough goods shed specially illuminated with Edison electric lights and transformed with artistic wall drapes for the occasion.
A band from Sydney played dreamy waltzes and operatic airs while invited guests enjoyed a rich menu. All the speakers hailed the event as a prelude to federation. Melbourne's Age reported federation pervaded the air almost as thickly as the spicy aromas and coriander. Guests thought federation, talked federation and drank federation.
The new Albury railway station, the grandest of all the country town stations buildings, was intended to show how NSW was reclaiming the border district trade it had lost to Victoria with the railway to Wodonga 10 years earlier. But in 1883, the building was hailed as the public face of the connection of the two railway systems.
In 2023, the building has become an iconic place identifier. The introduction of cheap fares and better trains has ensured that Albury, as well as Wodonga, look to Melbourne for capital city services. At the break of gauge connection point, there has emerged a sense of a distinctive border community with blurred state loyalties.
To commemorate the 140th anniversary of the connection, Albury & District Historical Society, with the help of a grant from Transport Heritage NSW, is producing a short documentary film.
