When the Beechworth community lost Ruth Parker last week they lost not only a beacon of compassion but a warrior who fought for the wellbeing of others.
Ms Parker, who died on June 29 from natural causes, was well known in the community as the owner of Beechworth Pharmacy for more than a decade, but she was much more than a local chemist.
Her son, Hamish, said his mum loved the Beechworth community and would go far beyond the call of duty to comfort anyone in need of a cuppa and a warm chat.
"She loved to help people and the main thing about her was it was never just drop off the medicine and say goodbye," he said.
"She'd go in, she'd have a cuppa and she'd sit down she'd talk to people and be almost a therapist for a lot of people.
"Especially, the older people in the community, but it was really just anyone who wanted to talk, she'd make time for them.
"Even if she didn't get anything out of it, she'd always do it - that's how she was.
"She did a lot for the community, she always sponsored the local sporting teams, and led a lot of community based initiatives as well."
Ms Parker, who was 47, was no stranger to illness, having suffered an aneurysm in 2012 at her pharmacy.
This spurred her to lead a campaign for stroke awareness when she recovered. When COVID hit she was a frontrunner in encouraging people to be vaccinated.
Indeed, she won the coveted Community Pharmacist of the Year gong last year for her efforts and could be proud of the fact that in 2021 Indigo Shire Council was one of the first to surpass 95% of eligible residents being vaccinated.
Mr Parker, who described his mother as "not just a great mum but my best friend", recalled she also had a cheeky sense of spontaneity that shone through, especially on sunny mornings - even on school days.
"She loved big walks, it's something we did a lot together," he said. "There'd be some mornings I'd be getting ready to go to school and she'd say, oh, no school today - look outside, let's go skiing.
"She was very spontaneous, she always loved the mountains, the snow is really just a happy place for us, we've been going there as a family for a long time."
A memorial service for Ruth Parker will be held on Friday, July 14, 1.30pm, at the Beechworth Servicemen' s Memorial Hall on Ford Street.
