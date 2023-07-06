The Border Mail
Beechworth pharmacist Ruth Parker dies suddenly at 47

By Ted Howes
Updated July 6 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
Beechworth pharmacist Ruth Parker, one of the most loved figures in the tight-knit community, passed away last week of natural causes. File picture
When the Beechworth community lost Ruth Parker last week they lost not only a beacon of compassion but a warrior who fought for the wellbeing of others.

