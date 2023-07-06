Wodonga's race meet abandoned after rain during the week

Racing Wodonga's Sunday meet for July 9 has been abandoned.
Racing Victoria confirmed the decision on Thursday after Wodonga received more rainfall with officials believing it was not possible for the track to recover in time to race on Sunday.
"The Wodonga track was inspected today after receiving 22ml of rain overnight, taking the amount of rain the track has received in the past month to 146mm," an RV release read.
"Due to considerable surface water and an unfavourable forecast over the next four days, the track is not expected to improve in time for Sunday's meeting with the decision made to abandon in the interests of horse and participant safety.
"Further to the race meeting, the trials that were scheduled at Wodonga for Monday (July 10) will also be abandoned, with jump outs to be held on the Wangaratta sand fibre track in replacement."
RV said its operations team had looked to move the meeting to another track in the north-east, however there were no available options.
"With only one race meeting scheduled for Sunday, July 16, Racing Operations will monitor the forecast over the week and look to program an additional meeting in the north-east if conditions are favourable," the release read.
