Miss Amelie has a new owner, with David Kapay selling the award-winning restaurant to his head chef.
Kapay announced on social media on Thursday that Isaac Rich would take over the business, likely in the middle of this month.
"Building Miss Amelie into the local institution it is today has been an amazing journey that I have poured my heart and soul into. Seven amazing years that I will cherish forever," Kapay wrote.
"Nevertheless, it's time to take a step back from the world of business to focus on my young family after recently welcoming our newest child Pippa into the world.
"The universe has given me another chance to be a present father figure, helping dad and supportive husband, and I'm going to make the absolute most of it.
"To all of our amazing customers that have walked through the doors I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The friendships made, and relationships built I will treasure forever."
As for what's next, Kapay wrote there was "a highly motivated, driven, energetic, skilled and very employable human available".
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
