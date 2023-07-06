The Border Mail
David Kapay sells award-winning Wodonga restaurant Miss Amelie

Updated July 6 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 2:20pm
David Kapay will hand over the reins of Miss Amelie later this month. Picture by James Wiltshire
Miss Amelie has a new owner, with David Kapay selling the award-winning restaurant to his head chef.

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

