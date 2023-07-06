Racing Wodonga's meet for Sunday, July 9, has been abandoned.
Racing Victoria confirmed the decision on Thursday, July 6, after Wodonga received more rainfall with officials believing it was not possible for the track to recover in time to race on Sunday.
"The Wodonga track was inspected today after receiving 22ml of rain overnight, taking the amount of rain the track has received in the past month to 146mm," an RV release read.
"Due to considerable surface water and an unfavourable forecast over the next four days, the track is not expected to improve in time for Sunday's meeting with the decision made to abandon in the interests of horse and participant safety."
Monday's trials, scheduled for July 10, have also been abandoned, with jump outs now scheduled at Wangaratta's sand fibre track as the replacement.
