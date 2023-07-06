The Border Mail
Racing Wodonga's scheduled meet for Sunday, July 9, has been abandoned

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
July 6 2023
Wodonga's race meet for Sunday, July 9, has been abandoned after rain during the week, with the forecast of more to come.
Racing Wodonga's meet for Sunday, July 9, has been abandoned.

