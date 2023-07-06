Pain, heartache and resilience are beautifully depicted in the artworks adorning AMP Lane.
"I can confidently say that I'm a victim survivor of violence," Wiradjuri and Yuin artist Teisha Maksymow-McGuiness said.
"I carry the strength handed down to me from every generation going back 60,000-plus years before me."
Her artwork Matriarchal Strength is one of four works featured in the Albury Laneway Lightbox Gallery which launched on Thursday night as part of NAIDOC week.
The inaugural exhibition tells the intimate stories of Border female First Nations artists Glennys Briggs, Teisha Maksymow-McGuiness, Patricia Cerminara and Brittany Wright.
"Matriarchal Strength represents the resilience, tenacity, respect, wisdom, gentleness, empathy, compassion and the courage it takes for women to thrive and be the matriarchs of their families," Ms Maksymow-McGuiness said.
"This strength is passed on through every generation, and every generation becomes wiser and stronger as each cycle is slowly broken and healed."
Patricia Cerminara didn't live in a house until her family was resettled in the railway repatriation project when she was 12.
Her artwork Nan's Bush Tucker Stories shares the wisdom past down from her grandmother during that time.
"Her stories that she told us was always about bush tucker and living off the land," Ms Cerminara said.
"With the financial stresses of today, people need to know that you can survive in the bush today just like we did years ago.
"The Aboriginal people never had the illnesses that we had today because everything we had was natural off the land."
Other works include The Walk Off by Glennys Briggs, which reimagines a mass strike against Cummeragunia Aboriginal Reserve.
And Threads of Resilience by Brittney Wright, a powerful and heart-warming photographic story that follows the weaving journeys of the AWAHS Koori Women's Group.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
