The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NAIDOC week launches Albury Laneway Lightbox Gallery

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 6 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Laneway Lightbox Gallery, an outdoor art exhibition featuring local female First Nations artists launched yesterday evening in AMP Lane. Teisha Maksymow-McGuiness (pictured) is one of four artists featured. Her artwork Matriarchal Strength on display. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury Laneway Lightbox Gallery, an outdoor art exhibition featuring local female First Nations artists launched yesterday evening in AMP Lane. Teisha Maksymow-McGuiness (pictured) is one of four artists featured. Her artwork Matriarchal Strength on display. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Pain, heartache and resilience are beautifully depicted in the artworks adorning AMP Lane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.