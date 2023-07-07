Cafe culture has taken on new meaning as a group of artists with disabilities open their first exhibition at Wodonga's GIGS art gallery.
Tonight the Purple Chicken Art Collective held the official opening of the exhibition featuring the works of 10 artists.
The initiative was born when Purple Chicken Cafe founder Jen Tait met Harry Stewart and they discovered a shared love and interest in creating art.
The pair worked together on a couple of projects, which attracted interest from aspiring artists who wanted to learn and explore their interests and talents.
"To work as an artist you need a space, people to support your learning and experimentation, reasonable quality materials and opportunity to work," Ms Tait said.
"The Art Collective provides all of those components as well as a genuine love of sharing art with others."
Some of the artists have been working for a couple of years while others are only just beginning their journey.
"Harry, for example, loves the act of committing paint to canvas and will focus for hours on composing a piece, then selecting and experimenting with colour until he is happy with the result," according to Ms Tait.
"His humour and personality are definitely reflected in his style.
"All of the artists are developing unique styles and showing their preferred colour palettes, and design elements. It is very exciting to watch the development of skill and creativity."
Working artists support the group to learn new techniques and try new mediums, styles, and modalities such as painting, mixed media, sculpture, mosaic, clay, and "whatever else the artists would like to learn or try".
The artists regularly sell their work through Purple Chicken and dream of running their own combined gallery and studio to showcase their work.
The exhibition will run until the end of July and include artwork by Harry Stewart, Alex Cottrill, Owen Caulfield, Eir Choundary, Elizabeth Doherty, Kayla Bryant, Linda Panozzo, Kenny Fung, and Faye Hawkins.
