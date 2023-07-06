Brad Jones Racing has a bounce nearing the halfway mark of the Supercars' season.
Dual Darwin podium finisher Andre Heimgartner believes that he and Brad Jones Racing have a better grasp on the new Gen3 Supercar than some of the other teams.
BJR is third in the Teams Championship and lead driver Heimgartner is sixth in the Drivers' Championship as they head to Townsville this weekend.
Heimgartner put the #8 BJR Camaro on the front row for both of Sunday's races during the most recent round of the season at Darwin and went on to finish third in the morning race and second in the afternoon.
Few teams have a consistent grasp on the Gen3 format yet, and the New Zealander is one of many to have had some inconsistent results, but is relatively high on confidence.
"Everyone is still learning but I think right now we're less confused than some other people, which is awesome," he said.
"I think Townsville has been a happy hunting ground and a place we all like going to. We'll all go back to Queensland and enjoy the heat in Townsville. It's very different to Darwin, it's a street track and it's very rough with very short corners. Hidden Valley has very long, loaded corners, so Townsville is a very different challenge."
Combined with teammate Bryce Fullwood, BJR have the #8/#14 BJR 'team' third in the series.
Fullwood is enjoying his best season and has finished fifth to 11th in each of the last four races.
"We've got two longer races, it's a different format than what we have had for the last few rounds," Fullwood said.
"We did well in the longer races in Newcastle, I was able to move forward and make up a lot of places over that distance."
Team owner Brad Jones is happy with the strong start.
"This is the best placed we have been mid-year for a long time, in both the Teams and Drivers' Championship, but there is such a long way to go and it's incredibly tight at the top for points," he said.
"It's fair to say that we will have a few not so great rounds between now and the end of the year, but if we can maximise every opportunity and minimise the bad ones, all our hard work will pay off - but there's a lot of water to go under the bridge yet ... we are just focusing on this round."
This weekend sees the usual two-race street circuit format, with 15 minutes of qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout, and then an 88-lap, 250km race on each of the Saturday and Sunday of July 8-9 respectively.
Practice starts at the Townsville circuit on Friday, July 7.
