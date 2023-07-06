The league's new Doug Strang medal leader has admitted what most suspected - he prefers a snap to a set shot in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Wangaratta's Callum Moore leap-frogged reigning medallist and round 10 leader Leigh Williams after the Yarrawonga spearhead kicked two goals in the 23-point win over North Albury last Saturday, July 1, to take his tally to 37.
Moore booted seven against Wodonga to move to 39, including one early in the fourth quarter where he was in a ruck contest with Zac Nugent, out-manoeuvred the rookie and took the ball away, landing a 35m snap.
Interestingly, he has missed a handful of set shots from close range this season.
"No, not at all," Moore replied when quizzed if he gets nervous with the extra time of a set shot.
"I think it's just the old rugby, high-ball drop for myself (Moore has family from a New Zealand background).
I think it's just the old rugby, high-ball drop for myself. Look, I'm working on it, ... it's always been a bit of an issue for me, but snaps any day of the week for me.- Callum Moore
"Look, I'm working on it, we're fortunate enough to train with Collingwood VFL, it's always been a bit of an issue for me, but snaps any day of the week for me (laughs loudly)."
But while Moore's radar can be off target, there's no denying his passion.
"I will say one thing about Cal at the moment, he's the most invested I've seen him at Wangaratta," coach Ben Reid praised.
"I think that's a real feather in his cap.
"It's something that I'm trying to push with him, being that real leader out there, everyone looks up to him and when he plays like he has, particularly over the last month, it's really good to see."
The Pies host Yarrawonga in a top three blockbuster on Saturday, July 8.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.