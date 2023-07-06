The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury's Julian Hayes to miss extended period with finger injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Julian Hayes sits fourth in the league's disposals with 277, despite missing last week, while he tops the marks with 95.
North Albury's Julian Hayes sits fourth in the league's disposals with 277, despite missing last week, while he tops the marks with 95.

North Albury defender Julian Hayes' season is realistically over in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.