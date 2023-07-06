North Albury defender Julian Hayes' season is realistically over in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The influential Hopper tore a tendon off the bone of his left little finger at training - and didn't know until the next morning.
Unfortunately, it's the third successive season he's suffered a serious injury.
"When I did my thumbs as well, I didn't realise what I had done there either," he offered.
"When you're training and the adrenaline is running, we do fairly competitive stuff, I didn't realise until the next day when it blew up on me."
Hayes had surgery the following morning.
"Technically, it's an eight to 12-week injury," he admitted.
"I start doing therapy on Friday (today) and I get the stitches out next Friday and potentially get a cortisone shot to fast-track the repair, that might get me back on the track a little quicker, but I'll see what the surgeon says.
"I'm not writing the year off yet, but it is looking that way, you always have hope.
"I'm fit and healthy and look after my body so I might recover a little quicker."
The injury has also forced Hayes off the tools as a bricklayer and concretor in the short-term.
Hayes missed last Saturday's (July 1) gutsy away effort where the severely undermanned Hoppers fell to competition leaders Yarrawonga by 23 points.
"Both the VFL boys (Werribee's Sam Azzi and Port Melbourne's Jackson Weidemann) didn't play as they were called up, while (coach) Tim (Broomhead) and myself missed as well, so it's very disappointing to do the injury, especially with what the team did against Yarrawonga," he suggested.
The Hoppers are away to their fiercest rivals Albury on Saturday, July 8, with the latter holding a long winning streak over the visitors.
The O and M will host its second Indigenous Round.
