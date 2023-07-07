Beware, a political echo chamber is deafening

You have likely heard the old joke, "how do you know when a politician is lying? They open their mouth". While some people believe this to be true, in recent years more and more Australians are distrusting of and disenfranchised by what politicians have to say.
Since 2007, measures of trust in government have been declining. According to the Australian National University's Australian Election Study, of those surveyed at the 2022 federal election, a whopping 70 per cent do not trust government and in particular do not trust politicians to make decisions in their best interest.
According to Stanford University research, over this same period of time, the language politicians use has become more partisan, polarising, and signalling of their virtues. At its core, this style of political speak aims to disable discourse, highlighting only one point of view as good and worthy, disempowering others to speak up. It is inherently divisive and a danger to debate.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has made this style of sanctimonious sophistry an artform. The 2023-24 Victorian budget is the best example yet, titled Doing What Matters. While the budget's title may seem trivial, this document importantly sets government direction and the objectives of the funding contained within. If this budget is in fact doing what matters, then North East Victoria must be low on the Victorian government's priority list.
Wodonga was only mentioned once in budget papers - and no, it was not what you might think - it was not funding for Albury Wodonga Health (while nearly every other health body in the state received specialised health funding). Wangaratta, Benalla, and Beechworth were mentioned once or twice, while Mansfield, Rutherglen, Corryong, and every other town in our region were not mentioned even once.
Doing What Matters clearly implies anything not included does not matter. Fundamentally, this style of language is belittling and needlessly divisive. We know governments cannot fund everything, we expect them to prioritise, but we should also expect they allow for debate and empower communities to aspire for improvements and upgrades.
This said, perhaps the era of sanctimonious virtue signalling is about to come to an unceremonious end in Australia. The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum is highlighting Australian's desire for details and clarity, demanding more than echo chamber talking points that politicians nod their heads to in the background of press conferences.
Since coming to power, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spearheaded the 'yes' campaign, repeatedly using language like, "voting yes is the right thing to do", it is "just", "fair", and a "matter of respect".
Putting aside the merits of the Voice, this language is clearly agreeable for those who already support the idea of the Voice, without speaking to why or how it is the right thing to do, or will achieve justice, fairness, and respect for Indigenous Australians. As this masthead reported on Tuesday, the Voice is at serious risk - 72 per cent of respondents said the federal government had not done enough to explain the proposed constitutional changes, not providing enough information for Australians to be able to make an informed decision.
What's more, the Prime Minister continues to make inferences that those who have these questions are somehow inherently racist, when in fact many Australians naturally support measures that increase Indigenous representation but are uncomfortable voting for something they do not understand.
Perhaps this will be a turning point for our politicians, a realisation that one sided language assuming everyone agrees with them does not fly with the Australian public.
Labor won the 2022 federal election with a primary vote of 32.6 per cent, the lowest primary vote since the 1930s, and a 0.8 percent swing against Labor from the 2019 election that they lost.
While our governments think they have a mandate to do as they please and that their agenda is the only thing that matters, they really should be explaining to us why they believe what they believe, and why they are doing what they are doing.
If politicians continue to speak in one sided, partisan ways to the people that already support them, we cannot be surprised if trust in government continues to tumble and Australians continue to feel like politicians do not represent the majority.
