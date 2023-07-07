The Border Mail
Beware, a political echo chamber is deafening

By Jacob Mildren
July 7 2023 - 7:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not properly explained the how or why of the Voice to Parliament. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
You have likely heard the old joke, "how do you know when a politician is lying? They open their mouth". While some people believe this to be true, in recent years more and more Australians are distrusting of and disenfranchised by what politicians have to say.

