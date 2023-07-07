More than 25 centimetres of snow is forecast for Saturday, with some predictions calling for up to 45 centimetres and a storm total of between 35-75 centimetres! It's great news for powder hunters and setting up the snowpack for the rest of the season! Being a Saturday in school holidays it also means the mountain will be buzzing. Due to high snowfalls and high traffic it's important you plan ahead to ensure you have an enjoyable and hassle-free visit. Wheel chains are mandatory.