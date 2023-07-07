WALK UP
The Crossing Place Trail, Lemke Road, Gateway Island, Wodonga, Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, any time
Finish NAIDOC Week riverside in Wodonga. Cumbungi, the latest art installation to The Crossing Place Trail, Cumbungi, is here. Designed by Border artist Glennys Briggs and built by Xavier Pinard, the sculpture can be found looking across to the River Deck restaurant and Albury's Noreuil Park. The piece draws inspiration from the Cumbungi reed found along the Murray River and its waterways. The launch of Cumbungi arrives as the nation celebrates NAIDOC Week, with this year's theme For Our Elders, acknowledging the important role of elders.
SKI UP
Mount Buller, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek, Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9
More than 25 centimetres of snow is forecast for Saturday, with some predictions calling for up to 45 centimetres and a storm total of between 35-75 centimetres! It's great news for powder hunters and setting up the snowpack for the rest of the season! Being a Saturday in school holidays it also means the mountain will be buzzing. Due to high snowfalls and high traffic it's important you plan ahead to ensure you have an enjoyable and hassle-free visit. Wheel chains are mandatory.
LIGHT UP
Journey through a spectacle of light and sound in the heart of the Albury Botanic Gardens as Aurora returns with a new, immersive experience. It redefines the natural landscape and unveils mystical creatures through the use of holograms, lasers and interactive projections. Allow about 45 minutes.
LOOK UP
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga, Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, multiple sessions from 11am both days
The seventh entry in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise has landed. There's death-defying stunts, mystique, laughs and many times you'll find yourself holding your breath.
SHOW UP
Self Made Market Winter Series, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, July 9, 9am to 1pm
Pop on those winter woollies again! Self Made Market is back in Wodonga for the second in its winter series of events. Start your Sunday off right with good food, good shopping and good vibes! All at Junction Square in Wodonga from 9am.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, July 8, 8am to noon
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
