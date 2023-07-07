The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga's Dodd family make impressive code-switch with three sisters in Murray Bushrangers

JC
By John Conroy
Updated July 8 2023 - 10:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Constance, 15, Rain, 16, and Destiny Dodd, 17, all played for the Murray Bushrangers under-18 side last week. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
Constance, 15, Rain, 16, and Destiny Dodd, 17, all played for the Murray Bushrangers under-18 side last week. Pictures by Tara Trewhella

WHEN Constance Dodd joined her two big sisters in the Murray Bushrangers top-age side last week, it was only three years since the trio had accustomed themselves with the Sherrin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.