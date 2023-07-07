WHEN Constance Dodd joined her two big sisters in the Murray Bushrangers top-age side last week, it was only three years since the trio had accustomed themselves with the Sherrin.
The family moved to Wodonga from Sydney a decade ago, and rugby league continued to be the sport of choice.
But when the pandemic sent the region's rugby league pathways into disarray, and with only league-tag on offer, they switched to Aussie Rules.
"They like the challenge of playing physical-contact sport so we turned to the dark side (AFL)," mum Sal Kaiwai. who like husband Ryan Dodd was born in New Zealand, said.
"Their grandmother was like, 'what are you doing?'.
"It has gone against the grain in the family."
The girls got involved in the Wodonga Raiders female football program which led to Destiny, 17, gaining selection for the Murray Bushrangers last year.
Then Rain, 16, who has represented Victoria Country at under-16 nationals level this year (scoring two goals from two games), followed with selection in the under-18 side Bushies team a fortnight ago.
And when Constance, 15, debuted for the side last week the Bushrangers posted their first win for the year, beating Bendigo Pioneers by 22 points after going down against the neighbour-region by one earlier in the year.
So was Constance the difference?
"She thinks she is," says Destiny.
"It was pretty cool. We had [extended] family from Melbourne there so it was even better.
"It was good to beat them by a few this time."
Kaiwai says the experience at Raiders - "such a good cultural club" - and the Bushrangers - "we're very lucky to be part of the program" - had been a blessing.
"The female program around here is brilliant for AFL," she said.
"It's been an awesome journey."
The girls' footy has been sponsored through Raiders by George Scriven from Jim's Test and Tag while Destiny has also recently acquired her drivers' licence which has eased pressure on the parental taxi.
With two younger sisters, the legend could grow and there have been four Dodds on a field in under-14s league-tag.
Rain says the rugby league background had given them an advantage.
"I think our tackling comes in and we use our body strength. Our kicking is not the best, that's not our best suit at all," she said.
"But getting around the field and being physical helps us."
Constance is just happy to be getting a game - "I was nervous but it was really fun" - while Rain has her sights on AFLW, but Destiny admits she longs for league.
"I've always loved rugby and still choose it," she said.
"But down here, footy is what you get. It's pretty big, and there's lot more pathways in footy for females than rugby.
"I hope to get as much experience as I can, get better and get to know the game."
Team Dodd and the Bushrangers head to Melbourne to play Greater Western Victoria on Sunday with Destiny set for a ruck and full-forward role, Rain on the wings/flanks and Constance in defence and forward.
