Albury Thunder president Herb Stratton has unveiled his plan to utilise the powerful Melbourne Storm brand as the Group Nine rugby league club looks to grow.
The Thunder has sent a handful of players in the past two off-seasons to the NRL powerhouse and the enormously passionate Stratton is looking to build on the link.
"My big philosophy is we've got to go south, rugby league in Albury has to go south to the Melbourne Storm, we've got to get that pathway and have already started down that path," he suggested.
Originally from Deniliquin where he played junior Australian Rules, Stratton fell in love with league when he arrived in 1977.
"I'm passionate, maybe too passionate at times, but it's the only way to succeed in any aspect of life and I want the Thunder to always be successful." he explained.
Like many sporting clubs, juniors are the lifeblood and Stratton and his hard-working committee were able to revive the under 16s this year.
The first grade team hosts a crucial clash against premiers Gundagai Tigers on Saturday, July 8.
