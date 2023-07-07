The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury Thunder looks to push towards NRL powerhouse Melbourne Storm

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Thunder president Herb Stratton is determined to build the outfit's juniors numbers. The club welcomed back under 16s this year. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury Thunder president Herb Stratton is determined to build the outfit's juniors numbers. The club welcomed back under 16s this year. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Albury Thunder president Herb Stratton has unveiled his plan to utilise the powerful Melbourne Storm brand as the Group Nine rugby league club looks to grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.