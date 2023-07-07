Nutrien Ag proud to help bring the Australian Sheep and Wool Show to Bendigo, 2023 Advertising Feature

Those involved in all aspects of sheep and wool production are eagerly preparing for the world's largest fully measured fleece competition in July.

Nutrien Ag have teamed up with AWTA and ASBA again to bring the Australian Sheep and Wool Show back to Bendigo from July 14 to 16, 2023.



Candice Cordy, Nutrien Ag Solutions wool account manager and Australian Fleece Competition convenor, said the event showcases and sets a benchmark for the best fleeces in Australia and this year over 350 fleeces have been entered into the competition.

"It is a brilliant event all round," Candice said.



"It showcases the best wool in the country, provides growers with valuable feedback, engages the next generation of wool growers with specific awards, and also provides exhibitors the opportunity to donate their fleeces to a selected national charity."

This year the benefiting charity is Down syndrome Australia.



"Thanks to the generosity of exhibitors, over $200,000 has been donated to charity since the competition began," Candice said.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions team of 4,000 ag professionals are involved in all areas of farming and are an integral part of Australian agriculture.

Their generations of experience have made them experts in a range of different farming areas, including precision farming services, marketing livestock and wool, agricultural services, water, finance, insurance, merchandise, and real estate.

Nutrien are the largest distributor of both farming supplies and fertiliser in Australia and provide unparalleled access to solutions.

They are Australia's largest wool broker and their specialist help prepare and market the wool clip to buyers around the world with auctions in Fremantle, Melbourne and Sydney.

Understanding the need to support the industry and industry events has lead them to support the competition.

