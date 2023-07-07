A distressed shop owner has shared her frustration after a car crashed into her store this morning.
At about 5am this morning a ute crashed into a Wodonga storefront on Kendall Street.
Police say the driver got out of the car with the engine still running.
The car then rolled into antique store Wodonga Hidden Treasures, crashing through the glass door and causing serious damage to the merchandise.
Louise Taylor, the shops owner for the past six years, received the news upon waking up.
"I was shocked," she said.
"I was just thinking about how much damage there was. My partner told me to expect the worse and sure enough when I got here, there was lots of damage."
Ms Taylor said she will know more about the financial cost of the damage once everything is cleaned up.
"I will probably have to close the business for a while," she said.
"There's a lot of cleanup to do still, so once that is done I will assess the damage and go from there."
SES volunteers are helping clean up the wreckage.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.