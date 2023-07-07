The Border Mail
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Albury business Guru's Cafeteria set to open in heart of Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated July 7 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guru's Cafeteria Wodonga manager Harry Singh and owner Guru Ghuman prepare to open on Monday. It's the second store for the business. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Guru's Cafeteria Wodonga manager Harry Singh and owner Guru Ghuman prepare to open on Monday. It's the second store for the business. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A POPULAR Albury cafe will open a sister store in Wodonga next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.