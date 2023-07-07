A POPULAR Albury cafe will open a sister store in Wodonga next week.
Guru's Cafeteria will operate its second venue in the heart of Wodonga from Monday morning.
Owner Guru Ghuman said after months of fitting out the new Stanley Street store, just off High Street, it was finally ready to open.
"I think it's a privilege to be able to serve the people of Wodonga," he said.
"I hope people will give us a go."
Guru's Cafeteria Wodonga will employ 12 staff including three chefs on top of 13 staff including four chefs in Albury.
The Indian-born barista and chef had struggled to find work in Melbourne and Sydney owing to an economic downturn and moved to the Border to help out a friend.
"When they left the cafe I took over; I did it for my passion and to keep it alive," Ghuman said.
"When you put 100 per cent into what you're doing, the universe will only help you.
"I wasn't really doing it for business, that was secondary. It became my lifestyle and not really my work."
Guru's went from strength to strength within about three years, staking its claim on nourishing meals, consistent coffee and authentic chai made from an old family recipe.
It will celebrate its 10th birthday in Albury later this year.
Now married with two children, aged 12 months and 6, Ghuman was forever grateful to the Border community for its warm embrace during the past decade.
He recalled how over COVID-19 restrictions, customers had bought two coffees instead of one a day to help him stay afloat.
Guru's Cafeteria Wodonga will operate Monday to Saturday.
