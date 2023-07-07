The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury's Ash Carty wins selection for NSW Country in National Training Centre Challenge event

JC
By John Conroy
July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Ash Carty at La Trobe Fields in Wodonga this week ahead of the under-18 nationals in Melbourne next week. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Albury's Ash Carty at La Trobe Fields in Wodonga this week ahead of the under-18 nationals in Melbourne next week. Pictures by James Wiltshire

ALBURY'S Ashleigh Carty has again won selection for NSW Country and will compete in next week's under-18 nationals tournament in Melbourne as she chases her dream of representing Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.