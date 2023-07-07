Albury faces a must-win match at home in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 8.
The Tigers sit in sixth spot, just a win out of the top five, and while they will start favourites against the Hoppers, a loss would almost certainly push them two wins from finals as fifth-placed Lavington should account for Wangaratta Rovers.
"They're all pretty important from now on," goal defence Niamh Thorn suggested.
Thorn is in her first year after playing for Shepparton Swans.
However, her family moved to Bright last year and Thorn is studying occupational therapy at Charles Sturt University.
The Tigers have been forced to make a change in attack with coach Skye Hillier pregnant, while sister Marny Hillier has replaced her.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta will host the grand final re-match against Yarrawonga.
The visitors claimed last year's title and sit two wins clear of the Pies with an undefeated record.
However, star goal shooter Amanda Umanski didn't play in either the decider or round three, where Yarrawonga posted a 38-30 win.
And Pies' co-coach Hannah Grady has been delighted with her rapid progress since returning over recent weeks from damaging her anterior cruciate ligament towards the start of last year.
"Amanda's played really well, she's done a lot of gym work to strengthen up her quads, she's really strong and can hold her own, inside that circle," Grady explained.
"Her skills are very much the same, she can take a good hit in that one-on-one contest with a defender."
Elsewhere, third-placed Wodonga Raiders host Wodonga, which has a win and a draw.
