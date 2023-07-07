The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury MP Justin Clancy in new office after move from Dean Street

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 9 2023 - 8:24pm, first published July 7 2023 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Parliamentary Services has leased premises in Olive Street for Albury MP Justin Clancy. It was home to a St George Bank until mid-2022. Picture by Tara Trewhella
NSW Parliamentary Services has leased premises in Olive Street for Albury MP Justin Clancy. It was home to a St George Bank until mid-2022. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A building, which formerly housed a bank branch, has become the new office of Albury MP Justin Clancy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.