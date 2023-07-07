A building, which formerly housed a bank branch, has become the new office of Albury MP Justin Clancy.
The premises at 491 Olive Street, next to Chemist Warehouse, was occupied by St George Bank until June 2022.
The branch was incorporated into a refurbished Westpac outlet that was unveiled last September with Mr Clancy, coincidentally in attendance.
Mr Clancy's old office was in Dean Street, east of the Commercial Club.
It first became a local member's office in 2004 when Mr Clancy's predecessor Greg Aplin moved there from rooms in Swift Street, which had been home to Albury MPs since 1978.
The Dean Street site suffered water damage from roof leaks last year, which forced it to be closed to the public for a period.
