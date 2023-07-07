AFTER three weeks of drama, Yackandandah Health has three fresh board members, with one its new chair.
Patten Bridge, an agricultural scientist, is now at the head of the board, with Indigo Shire councillor Diane Shepheard and fifth generation Yackandandah resident Margo Northey the other newcomers.
He replaces chair Doug Westland, who officially exits the board on Friday July 14, 2023, after having championed a failed takeover bid for Yackandandah Health from Apollo Care.
Mr Bridge revealed the federal government had moved to provide further funding as the future ownership shape of the aged and child care and medical service provider is considered.
"The Commonwealth has agreed to a continuance of their support for a period, and that will give the community time for further consideration of the options available," Mr Bridge said.
While not specifying a clear timeframe for a firm resolution, Mr Bridge noted it was important to act "swiftly" to provide certainty after a vote of Yackandandah Health members last month rejected the takeover.
"We'd like to think over the coming weeks we can present a response to the community that allows them to share an understanding of the situation," he said.
"We're all going to be putting our best efforts into sorting out the best way forward."
Mr Bridge could not say for certain whether options for the future of Yackandandah Health would be put to a public meeting, suggesting a range of communication would be used.
The decision to elevate Mr Bridge, Ms Shepheard and Ms Northey to the board was made at a directors' meeting on Thursday July 6 and followed an expressions of interest protest.
In addition to Mr Westland, Heather Maddock and William Dee are also due to leave the board from Friday July 14 after resigning.
Previous treasurer Ben Evans, who plans to resign from August 31, has committed to serve as secretary while the fresh board members settle in.
Mr Bridge noted there were eight expressions of interest and there was scope for further appointments to aid good governance.
"The main message to the families and the residents is the shared importance of the ongoing continuity of the services which have such a high reputation," he said.
"We also fully acknowledge the staff and pressures around uncertainty and we'd like to be working as closely as possible to ensure that staff are confident about their futures as well."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.