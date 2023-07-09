Long-time North East publican Dave McKnight reckons a visit to his classic Aussie pub is like stepping back in time - there are no pokies jangling in the background, salad is still served out of 1970s wooden bowls and folk go there for a beer and good cheer.
But he said after 34 years as owner of the Dederang Hotel, the time has finally come to hang up his publican's hat and instead have a laugh with the locals on the other side of the bar.
Mr McKnight, approaching retirement, has put "the Ranga" on the market for $1.365 million and is waiting for that elusive bite.
"I've been here for 34 years, I turn 65 in two years' time, so it's time to take a bit of a break," he said.
"We're planning on staying here in the area, we love it here, we live about 10 Ks away from the pub.
"After serving beers here for all that time, if someone comes along and buys it, I'll be on the other side of that bar as one of the new owner's patrons."
Mr McKnight said he had encountered a lot of interesting characters in those decades, "but I wouldn't be able to tell you all the stories without changing the names".
"One year we had a bloke ride a horse through here, there's been different little antics that go on, just a lot of practical jokes, but there's never been any harm done, just that sort of larrikin sense of humour you get in Aussie pubs," he said.
"It is a little bit like stepping back in time, we don't have pokies here, never wanted them, not in a country pub, it's different in the bigger pubs in town, but not here.
"People come here for a drink and a chat with their mates, not to sit in front of a poker machine all day."
Mr McKnight said he and his partner Wendy have a solid connection to the area and appreciated the loyalty of his long-term patrons.
"It's a great spot and a great community, we have 112 people in our footy tipping comp, and the locals love to have a bit of fun," he said.
"We have the footy and cricket ground, there's a bowling green, the racecourse and tennis courts.
"The biggest day of the year would be the Dederang races at the end of February, the place really comes alive then a lot of people from far away for that."
The property comes with three self contained cabins at the rear of the hotel and five "classic pub-style" rooms in the main building.
"They're the old pub-style rooms but we've done them up with new TVs and split-system air conditioning," Mr McKnight said.
"We've renovated quite extensively, put in a beer garden on the side, knocked down a few walls and redone the kitchen, so it's been a long process but it's in very good nick at the moment."
