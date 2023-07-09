The Border Mail
Dave McKnight keeps Dederang Pub on the market for $1.365 million

By Ted Howes
July 10 2023 - 8:00am
Dederang Hotel's owner Dave McKnight says it's all about the beer and talking with your mates at the Ranga, a classic Aussie pub in the North East, that has been put on the market for $1.365 million. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Long-time North East publican Dave McKnight reckons a visit to his classic Aussie pub is like stepping back in time - there are no pokies jangling in the background, salad is still served out of 1970s wooden bowls and folk go there for a beer and good cheer.

