Projects that would have taken a Burrumbuttock community group months to complete have been done in the space of 24 hours thanks to a visit from a university-run volunteer group.
The gardens at Wirraminna Environmental Education Centre received a boost in maintenance and upgrades after 39 students from the University of Technology of Sydney dropped in to lend a hand last week.
Members of The Big Lift specialise in visiting regional towns to help any way possible.
The volunteer society has been going on 10-day excursions since 2010.
Wirraminna Environmental Education Centre chairperson Darryl Jacob said jobs included removing storm damaged trees limbs, making entrance gabions from rocks, spreading mulch and planting wattle trees.
"They were the most respectful and pleasant group of people I've ever met. It's a real credit to these young people that they can donate their time at a cost to themselves to help small communities," he said.
"None of them are doing an environmental course, which makes it even more interesting."
Students who visited Burrumbuttock had previously been at Adelong to carry out creek clearance work.
The group was accommodated in the football club's change rooms, with the Wirraminna committee putting on a three-course dinner.
Wirraminna Environmental Education Centre will host a community open day in September to show the public around the gardens.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
