Albury has confirmed one of the year's feel-good stories will be played Saturday, July 8, on what is the Ovens and Murray Football League's most significant round.
Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles will play his first game since late August, where he suffered a wicked foot injury, dislocating the three smallest toes on his left foot, along with four fractures.
His doctor asked at the time how he did such an injury playing football.
The 31-year-old will return at home against North Albury in the league's second Indigenous Round.
Understandably, Miles is totally focused on his return, but his co-coach says the entire league is delighted.
"You can tell by the number of messages he's received from other players just how highly regarded he is," Shaun Daly suggested of the inspirational leader.
You can tell by the number of messages he's received from other players just how highly regarded he is.- Shaun Daly
"Anyone that knows 'Milesy' knows what he's like off the field, he's just a great person."
The former AFL player, who racked up 88 games at three clubs over nine seasons, has never been one to seek out publicity, but the Tigers say his return provides a tremendous boost, for a variety of reasons.
"Obviously he's a gun player, but he'll also bring that leadership and calmness on the field," Daly offered.
"We're actually a really young side, in years gone by we've had a hell of a lot of older guys, but we don't have that any more, so 'Milesy's' leadership will be important."
Albury has won the last 27 games against its nearest neighbour, with the Hoppers' last victory in round five, 2008.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.