The first step in long fight for better services

IT'S hard to read the story of Jayda Cousins, and that of her parents, and feel anything other than a deep sense of sadness.
Sadness at a young girl's battle with the "monster" in her head.
Sadness at her parents' anguish.
And sadness that the services in our community, which we all love, weren't able to take care of a teenager who would later be described as the sickest person in Sydney's Westmead Hospital, almost 600km away.
Saturday's story by Jodie O'Sullivan is the first in a series which will appear over the coming weeks.
It's confronting to read.
Confronting because, as human beings, no one likes to imagine what Jayda and her family have been through.
Confronting because the next person who needs help could be your son or daughter.
This isn't a "kick Albury Wodonga Health" exercise.
Far from it.
What this must become is the first step in a campaign where we, as a community, fight for the type of specialist eating disorder services that cities like ours can't go without.
AWH's executive director of public health Lucie Shanahan said politicians at both state and federal level had begun advocating for the establishment of a specialist eating disorder service on the Border, something the Cousins family is desperate to see come to fruition.
"We don't want anyone else going through what we've been through," Scott Cousins said.
"What happens when somebody else goes to emergency and is turned away? Someone's child is going to die."
We can't let that happen.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
