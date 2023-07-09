The Border Mail
Home/Comment/Our Say

The first step in long fight for better services

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated July 10 2023 - 5:09pm, first published July 9 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of Saturday's Border Mail.
The front page of Saturday's Border Mail.

IT'S hard to read the story of Jayda Cousins, and that of her parents, and feel anything other than a deep sense of sadness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.