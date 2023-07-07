Anthony Miles was spewing. Literally.
When Albury hosted Yarrawonga on June 17, the Tigers' co-coach was working himself to exhaustion at Albury Sportsground, hours before the Ovens and Murray Football League blockbuster.
The Tigers' co-coach suffered a terrible foot injury at the same venue against Yarrawonga in round 17 on August 20 last year, with his doctor puzzled how the injury was so severe.
He had dislocated three toes on his left foot - just think, have you ever heard of that before? There were four breaks, including a Lisfranc fracture.
Basically, he required a foot reconstruction and many weren't sure if he would make it back.
Miles himself said earlier this year he had no timeline on his return.
At 31, he could have walked away from the game he loves and nobody would have held it against him.
And he had nothing to prove.
He played 88 AFL games at three clubs, including 61 at Richmond, where he posted a top five finish in the 2015 best and fairest.
He won the VFL's best and fairest award, the J.J. Liston Trophy in 2018.
But his final moment in football wasn't going to be stretchered off.
That's why he was at his home ground, running himself until he was physically ill.
He wasn't putting on a show - only a few were there to see it - but that's the determination which took him to the elite level when he wasn't the biggest or fastest.
He's back at home on July 8, playing the vastly improved North Albury.
Meanwhile in the match of the round, Yarrawonga will look to do something no club has achieved since Lavington in 2011.
"Wangaratta at Wangaratta is one of the hardest challenges in O and M footy, Albury at Albury, 'Wang' at 'Wang', we ticked the Albury box and the side now has the chance to beat 'Wang' at home," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale said.
The grand final re-match is littered with stars, including leading Morris medal contenders Daniel Sharrock (Wangaratta) and Willie Wheeler (Yarrawonga), while Callum Moore's seven-goal effort against a frenetic Wodonga last week was as good as anything the Wangaratta player has produced in his three seasons, which included the 2021 Morris Medal.
"Hopefully we can have a team effort, it's going to take a few of us to get that job done," Yarrawonga's Nick Fothergill revealed.
Yarrawonga leads the competition, on percentage from Albury with a further win back to Wangaratta, but the latter's form has been so impressive it's a slight favourite after seven successive wins.
