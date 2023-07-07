The Border Mail
Anthony Miles makes comeback to O and M football against North Albury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Albury's Anthony Miles completed Thursday night's training session and recovered well yesterday to confirm his place. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Anthony Miles was spewing. Literally.

