Lavington will take the 'fun factor' into the vital home clash against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 8.
With seven rounds left, the league's Indigenous Round kick-starts a series of games which will decide which of the seven teams still in contention will play finals.
Lavington sits a win behind fifth-placed Wodonga, which it faces next week, but Rovers are just as important as they're fourth.
"It's definitely not season on the line, but it is the start of a big month," the classy Jake O'Brien suggested.
The Panthers are coming off the bye after posting their biggest win of the year, a 79-point hiding of Myrtleford.
"I think we just played with enjoyment and played freely, when you have fun that results in good footy," he said.
"We went into the season maybe with too high an expectation, we were playing with that pressure and we said, 'scrap that'."
And Wodonga Raiders host Wodonga as the latter looks to snap a losing run.
