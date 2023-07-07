Beechworth is leading the way in recognising the rich history and culture of the league's Indigenous players.
The club was the driving force behind the inaugural Indigenous round last year with all clubs jumping on board the initiative this season.
Beechworth recruit, Brent Ryan, is proud of his Indigenous heritage and the support of the Bushrangers and how the league has embraced the concept of an Indigenous round as a whole.
"Last year was my first year at the club and at the back end of 2021 a few non-Aboriginal players discussed bringing a bit of awareness to the community," Ryan said.
"It led to Sarah Robinson and Emma Carey who are on the club's committee and Coby Surrey, Taylor Hampton and myself being the driving force behind the club doing something formal.
"We knew the O&M was planning its inaugural Indigenous round as well.
"So the club had a function on the Thursday night before the Indigenous round against Chiltern which started a few conversations and was well embraced by everybody.
"I'm proud of the effort the club has gone to.
"It just gives people in the community an opportunity to immerse themselves in the Aboriginal culture and learn or in some cases unlearn what they thought they might know.
"The league has jumped on board this year and supported an Indigenous round and other clubs have also become involved.
"I think there might even be as many as eight clubs that have designed their own guernseys this year and have either sourced our help or contacted Aboriginal players from their club.
"I know there are 71 registered Indigenous players in the TDFL which is great and it is awesome they can have a platform for conversations to support learning throughout the community.
"Chiltern has really come to the party with a specially designed jumper and singlet.
"One of their committee members, 'Crackers', is also going to dance when we have the 'Welcome to the Country' ceremony.
"We said as a club last year that we didn't want this to be a one off.
"So personally it's refreshing to see how much progress we have made in 12 months and given the communities of the North East the focus and learning opportunities of the First Nation's rich culture.
"We have made a resource available this year which people can either read, access a podcast or watch TV to continue to learn and connect.
"Saturday will be a cracker day but you don't want people to wake up again on Sunday and go back to their old ways.
"You want people to learn and grow.
"Hopefully next year all 12 teams can design a guernsey and learn a bit more."
