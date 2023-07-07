THE Bandits will have to defeat a fifth-placed Sutherland led by Australian Opal Lauren Nicholson to consolidate their two-game buffer in the finals.
The sharpshooter was part of the Opals' Asian Cup side that was knocked out by China in the semi-finals last Saturday, and is set to take on the Bandits at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre tonight.
"We're looking forward to playing her," Bandits coach Matt Paps said.
"She might be one of the best players in the competition and one of the best players in the country, for that matter.
"She's going to be hard to guard and it's going to take a full team effort to be able to contain her."
Paps confirmed that skipper and point guard Brodie-Paige Theodore, who hasn't played since late May, has been ruled for the season with an ongoing neck injury.
"It hurts, but we've just got to deal it," Paps said.
The Bandits will also be looking to keep tabs on Madeleine Norris, who hit 30 points when the Sharks beat the Bandits 80-61 in Sydney in April.
"They really jumped us last time. They were far too good for us. So we're looking to obviously return the favour," Paps said.
"We just want to continue to show improvement in areas on our defence, and build towards finals.
"Norris is probably the best post-shooter in the competition. She's got the ability to go to the low-post - so we've got our hands full along with their other guards.
"They have some great defenders. Olivia White is another strong defender. They're very well balanced - a good balance between size and guards. They're going to be hard to beat."
Meanwhile, the men sit two games out of the eight, with Sutherland in fourth.
