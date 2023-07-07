The prospect of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has elicited varying responses from Border residents, ranging from staunch opposition to enthusiastic support, with a fair amount of uncertainty in between.
The Border Mail visited Dean Street in Albury on Friday to see how residents were going to vote in the upcoming referendum.
According to a recent survey of Border Mail readers, 63 per cent expressed their intention to reject the Voice in the referendum.
However, on Friday, the majority of people said they'd vote yes, but many, who aren't featured in this article, said they didn't know enough about it to make an informed decision.
Linda McMaster said she will "definitely be voting yes."
"I think we owe an awful lot to the first inhibitors of Australia," she said.
"I think nobody has treated them very well for over 200 years and if they get a voice that will be fantastic."
Michelle Eaton said she was undecided.
"I would like a little bit more information because I don't really understand what it means.
"I don't think it has been very clear about what exactly it means.
"I don't think I have any issues with it, but I don't fully understand what it's about so I'd like more information."
Isaac, who chose not to reveal his last name, said he will be voting no.
"I think it is divisive," he said. "I think it is a distraction from the real things that Australia is experiencing right now.
"We have a cost of living crisis, we have a housing crisis, we have an energy crisis and the government should be focused on fixing those things.
"I come from an African background, I am an expert of tribe and religious divisions.
"The constitution should be one thing - we are one Australia - if you give one group a voice in parliament I'm going to ask for a voice for Africans, I'm going to ask for a voice for black people, and I'm going to ask for a voice for white people.
"Why shouldn't they have a voice too?"
Michael Lucas wasn't sure.
"I need to do a bit more research around what it means and understand it a bit better," he said.
"But from what I can gather it is about an Indigenous voice in parliament, so if it is that I'd be all for getting that voice in there."
Kayla Collins said she will "probably" vote yes.
"Clearly it's an important issue for the Indigenous community so if they want that I'm happy to support it," she said.
Michael Patrick Lochrie said he will vote yes.
"I'm hearing a lot of negativity around the no side," he said.
"I just don't know if we are getting all the information but at this stage I'd probably vote yes."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
