More than 60 Moira Shire businesses will offer goods for $1 to encourage residents to show their support.
Moira Council is hoping to see a strong response to Dollar Discovery Weekend July 22 and 23 at popular tourist spots right across the shire.
Fresh produce, coffee, wine and golf are just some of the items on offer at Yarrawonga, Mulwala, Bundalong, Corowa, Esmond, Burramine, Berrigan, Finley, Tocumwal, Barooga, Cobram, Koonoomoo, Strathmerton, Bearii, Numurkah, Nathalia, Picola and Barmah.
Moira Shire Council chief administrator John Tanner thanked the businesses for offering to take part.
"Local businesses play a crucial role in the overall wellbeing and growth of communities," he said.
"We have many businesses here being recognised nationally and internationally for their customer service, product development and innovation for which we all should be proud.
"They contribute significantly to the local economy, create employment opportunities and help build a sense of community pride."
Mr Tanner said the growth of business in the shire was a key focus of the administrators in making it a hub of business growth, innovation and development across not only small business, but also larger industries such as horticulture, dairy, agriculture, transport, food processing and tourism.
"Investing in local businesses is an investment in the future, ensuring sustainable growth, job creation, and a thriving local economy for generations to come," he said.
"Money spent at local businesses circulates within the local economy, creating a multiplier effect.
"This leads to increased job creation, higher wages, and overall economic growth, benefitting business owners, staff and residents."
Mr Tanner said the unique products and services of the participants in the $1 Discovery Weekend reflected the culture and identity of the Moira Shire.
"This interconnectedness creates a positive ripple effect throughout the local economy," he said.
"The success of one business supports the success of others. This ecosystem fosters a collaborative and mutually beneficial environment, leading to further growth and development and a vibrant neighbourhood."
Residents are urged to plan their weekend by viewing all the attractions on the Moira Shire website.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
