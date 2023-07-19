The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Moira Council businesses gearing up for Dollar Discovery Weekend

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moira Council's Jason Poulton, Mantos Produce and Provedore's John Mantovani, Moira Council administrator John Tanner, Cactus Country's Julie Hall, Dutch Thunder Wildlife's Kylee Donkers and Yarrawonga Mulwala Tourism and Business representative Noel Wright ahead of Dollar Discovery Weekend. Picture supplied
Moira Council's Jason Poulton, Mantos Produce and Provedore's John Mantovani, Moira Council administrator John Tanner, Cactus Country's Julie Hall, Dutch Thunder Wildlife's Kylee Donkers and Yarrawonga Mulwala Tourism and Business representative Noel Wright ahead of Dollar Discovery Weekend. Picture supplied

More than 60 Moira Shire businesses will offer goods for $1 to encourage residents to show their support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.