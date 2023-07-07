THE Murray Bushrangers will field 13 bottom-age players when they take on Greater Western Victoria Rebels in Craigieburn on Sunday.
With five players on national championships duties, assistant coach Justin McMahon said it would be an opportunity to expose those with more than a year left at the level.
"We've really consciously tried to expose our bottom-age players over the last few weeks," McMahon said.
"A lot of these guys have been around the program since preseason, they've had to wait for opportunities - so it's great for those guys."
There will be only two debutants among the group - Shepparton Swans' Sam Bicknell and Seymour's Oliver Munroe - while Yarrawonga Pigeon Ben Kennedy holds his spot after debuting last week.
Myrtleford's Toby Cossor squeezes out Lavington's Conor Willis for one of the three over-age spots.
The Bushrangers are 15th while GWV sit eighth.
Meanwhile, the Bushrangers' top-end talent will face each other when the Allies (Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard) meet Victoria Country (Darcy Wilson, Coby James and Oscar Ryan) at Moorabbin on Sunday.
A potential head-to-head match-up looms between defender-midfielder James (Mooroopna Cats) and forward Gothard (Albury Tigers).
"They're excited about the possibility," McMahon said.
"It'd be great to see."
The Allies are 3-0 and Vic Country 1-1.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.