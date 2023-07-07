Shock as teen shot while on hunting outing

The Border Mail
Police investigating shooting of boy, 14, in King Valley hunting

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
A TEENAGE boy was flown to a Melbourne hospital after being shot on Friday July 7, 2023 while on a hunting trip in the King Valley.

