Shock as teen shot while on hunting outing

A TEENAGE boy was flown to a Melbourne hospital after being shot on Friday July 7, 2023 while on a hunting trip in the King Valley.
The 14 year-old was taken by air ambulance with non life-threatening lower body injuries after being hit by a gun which was discharged about 8am.
Seven News reported that the teenager was believed to be from Benalla and had been on a hunting expedition with his uncle.
The incident, which is being investigated by police, happened off the King Valley Road at Cheshunt.
