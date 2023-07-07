The Border Mail
Five questions with Brad Hibberson, Tallangatta fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 8 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:29am
Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson
Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH BRAD HIBBERSON

Q: The clash against Beechworth on Saturday is crucial and a loss would virtually end your top-three aspirations?

