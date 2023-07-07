Intriguing contest between two sides who are expected to progress deep into the September action. The stakes are high for the Swans who desperately need the four points to keep their top three ambitions alive. But Beechworth at Beechworth is one of the toughest road trips in the competition and the home side should prevail by the barest of margins with Tristan Stead, Brent Ryan and Degan Dolny leading the charge.