Q: The clash against Beechworth on Saturday is crucial and a loss would virtually end your top-three aspirations?
A: If we lose, the odds are stacked against us getting that double chance during the finals series. We are fully aware we need to keep winning if we want to control our own destiny and not have to rely on other results.
Q: Considering what's at stake, is this your biggest match of the season so far?
A: Definitely. It's no secret that we were severely depleted when we met in the opening round due to Bodie's wedding and it will be good to get another look at the Bushrangers who are a legitimate flag threat.
Q: Given the quality of the top-four sides this season, is it Mission Impossible for whoever misses the top-three and has to try and win the flag from the elimination final?
A: The top-four sides are evenly matched in my opinion but history is stacked against you winning the flag from the elimination final. But if we have everybody fit and firing at the business end, I firmly believe anything is possible.
Q: The expected wet and slippery conditions will suit Beechworth who pride themselves on their ability to win the contested ball?
A: Beechworth are good at winning the contested ball but we pride ourselves in that area as well. We also pride ourselves in performing in any conditions and you won't be hearing any excuses if we get beat.
Q: Which match-up have you put the most time into?
A: I think the opposition's two talls in attack in Jai Middleton and Lachie Armstrong pose the biggest threat. Our back six is one of our biggest assets but we do lack height which can be exploited one on one.
ROUND 12
Saturday, July 8
Kiewa-SC v Tallangatta
Beechworth v Chiltern
Yackandandah v Thurgoona
Rutherglen v Barnawartha
Dederang-MB v Wahgunyah
Wod. Saints v Mitta Utd
Intriguing contest between two sides who are expected to progress deep into the September action. The stakes are high for the Swans who desperately need the four points to keep their top three ambitions alive. But Beechworth at Beechworth is one of the toughest road trips in the competition and the home side should prevail by the barest of margins with Tristan Stead, Brent Ryan and Degan Dolny leading the charge.
Verdict: Beechworth by three points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.