No complaints on V/Line six-carriage train from Melbourne to Albury

By Ted Howes
Updated July 9 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:30pm
Troy Whitten said he had booked ahead for his trip from Melbourne to Albury and didn't see anyone sitting on the floor. Picture by Ted Howes
While there's been plenty of woe endured by those journeying on V/Line trains to and from Melbourne in recent months, for a family on school holidays it proved to be a smooth trip on Saturday, July 8.

