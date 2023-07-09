While there's been plenty of woe endured by those journeying on V/Line trains to and from Melbourne in recent months, for a family on school holidays it proved to be a smooth trip on Saturday, July 8.
As a six-carriage train rolled into Albury station at 10.45am, most disembarking looked cheerful, despite the chilly wind and drizzle.
Earlier, passengers catching the 9.05am train from Albury to Melbourne also appeared unconcerned.
"I guess the train doesn't fill up at this end, I think the overcrowding starts as you get into the journey," one about to depart said.
Arriving in Albury at 10.45am, Melbourne software developer Troy Whitten said he had booked ahead and saw no passengers sitting on the floor during his journey.
"I had a great trip up here and booked a seat with no problem," Mr Whitten said.
"I get the train most weeks and haven't had a problem."
Melbourne woman Sam Lo, visiting Albury for a day with Paul Wong and their children Venus and Harris, said the journey from Melbourne went smoothly.
"We managed to book seats and we're glad we could get food, the cafe was operating," she said.
"We arrived in Melbourne two years ago and thought maybe before the school holidays finish we'd go somewhere we've never been and picked Albury.
"We're getting the train back today and have reserved tickets, so this has worked out nicely."
But one passenger booked for the service leaving Albury at 2.59pm bound for Melbourne was less cheerful.
Melbourne visitor Sam Perera drove up to Albury from Epping on Friday with his friend and was catching a train on Saturday to return to the capital.
"I'm not a regular traveller on the train," he said.
"My daughter booked the ticket but wasn't able to book a seat online, which worries me a bit because I'm not looking forward to standing for three hours.
"I guess that's the way things go sometimes, no seat for me - but I might get lucky if someone has booked a seat but doesn't turn up."
When The Border Mail contacted Mr Perera later, he confirmed: "I managed to get a seat".
A woman who was also returning to Melbourne, said she also was unable to book a seat and suspected if she was able to sit initially she might have to surrender her place as the journey progressed to someone who had successfully booked a seat.
"I guess the trick is to book early, but if this one is six carriages I might be fine anyway," she said.
She did not later confirm her seating situation.
Six carriage trains have 328 seats, 96 of which can be booked - the three-carriage configuration can take 148 passengers.
