The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

All Saturday's scores from the Ovens and Murray and Tallangatta leagues

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 8 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiltern's Ben Mason gets a kick away as Beechworth's Campbell Fendyk applies the pressure at Beechworth on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Chiltern's Ben Mason gets a kick away as Beechworth's Campbell Fendyk applies the pressure at Beechworth on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

OVENS AND MURRAY

ROUND 12

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.