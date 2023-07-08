ROUND 12
FOOTBALL
Wod. Raiders 3.5 (23) lost to Wodonga 15.6 (96)
Albury 11.10 (76) def Nth. Albury 5.7 (37)
NETBALL
Lavington 60 def Wang. Rovers 31
Albury 33 lost to Nth. Albury 43
Wangaratta 38 lost to Yarrawonga 42
Wod. Raiders 71 def Wodonga 38
ROUND 12
Kiewa-SC 19.16 (130) def Tallangatta 7.7 (49)
Yackandandah 9.10 (64) def Thurgoona 3.4 (22)
Rutherglen 4.3 (27) lost to Barnawartha 10.16 (76)
Dederang-MB 19.22 (136) def Wahgunyah 5.1 (31)
Wod. Saints 7.3 (45) lost to Mitta Utd 18.11 (119)
